Johnny Wilson Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

“Wilson is a big outside receiver who has tremendous length and can dominate most cornerbacks. What makes Wilson extra special is he has speed to stretch the field and he can separate from defensive backs. The five-star receiver has excellent hands, he's a strong route runner and he's a threat all over the field. USC, UCLA, Washington, Florida, LSU, Michigan and many others are pursuing him.” - Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney

Mekhail Sherman Rivals.com

“Sherman is so physically gifted and he has done a great job progressing as a linebacker. He flies around the field making tackles sideline-to-sideline and is a constant presence in the backfield. Sherman is strong at the point of attack and does a good job reading and reacting to what he sees in front of him. Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Notre Dame, South Carolina, Clemson and Penn State are just a few of the schools that Sherman is taking a very close look at.” - Rivals.com Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman

Harrison Bailey Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

“The state of Georgia has been producing elite quarterbacks at a high level in recent years, and after a real down year in 2019, the 2020 class picks right back up. Bailey has been a prospect talked about since his middle school days, and he has lived up to the hype. He started at Marietta as a freshman and earned an invite to the Rivals 100 Five-Star Challenge last summer to compete with the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Matt Corral. Bailey is a very mature kid who stands tall in the pocket and delivers the ball on time. He has the arm to drive the ball down the field. He grew up a Florida fan, and he has that offer, but he is wide open with his recruitment at this time.” - Rivals.com Southeast Recruiting Analyst Chad Simmons

RJ Mickens Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

“Mickens has been a player that has been on the minds of many since hitting the scene as a freshman. He has an obvious pedigree as the son of former longtime NFL cornerback Ray Mickens, but even Dad knows that RJ has the height advantage between the two and makes the most of it. Mickens played more safety last season for his Southlake-Carroll team, but has long been capable of being a shutdown corner and continues to tone up physically.” - Rivals.com Texas Recruiting Analyst Nick Krueger

Paris Johnson Jr.

“From the Midwest, Johnson is probably the least surprising inclusion in the initial Rivals100. Already boasting more than 30 scholarship offers and having been selected to the 2020 Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Johnson is among the country's most heavily recruited prospects because he combines ideal measurables with outstanding athleticism and a sky-high ceiling. There are certainly areas of his game that need improvement - strength, for one - but those will come with natural development and coaching. The 'unteachable' aspects of the game Johnson has in spades.”- Rivals.com Midwest Recruiting Analyst Josh Helmholdt

