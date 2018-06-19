Five-star Scottie Barnes updates where he stands as new schools jump in
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Five-star forward Scottie Barnes was one of 30 players competing for a spot on the U17 USA Basketball team heading to Argentina for the FIBA World Championships. On Friday during the first day of tryouts, it was also the first day college coaches could reach out to recruits in the 2020 class.
“I had about seven schools text and call me on the first day coaches could be in contact. Miami, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Cal, Louisville and Oregon,” Barnes said.
Ohio State, Louisville and Cal are a few new schools entering the mix and with coaches finally being able to contact players, Barnes recognizes it’s a big step in the recruiting process.
“It was great to hear from head coaches, assistant coaches, new schools, just everyone. It just shows that this whole recruiting thing is getting a little more serious now. They all were just wishing me luck out here in Colorado and things like that,” added Barnes.
Barnes has been one to watch here at USA Basketball. He is one of the best defenders on the floor, competes at a high level, and is always the first one to help a teammate up or give a high five.
“I feel like I’ve been playing ok out here. There’s a lot of talented guys so I’ve just been focused on making my shots when I’m open and playing good defense.” Barnes said.
Because of his busy schedule, the five-star wing hasn’t had any time recently to visit any schools.
“I’ve just been focusing on my AAU season and then other camps or stuff like this on the weekends, so I haven’t really had any time to get to any schools,” Barnes said.
Once his travel season calms down, Barnes said he wants to visit Oregon.
“I’ve just really liked them since I was young. My dad lives out there now for his job so that would be a good trip to take. I really like the way they run their offense and I know some of the players they got up there now.”
The Florida native has spent time at both Miami and Florida and says he will likely visit Florida State soon.
There is a chance players in the 2020 class could go straight to the NBA if the rule changes and there are more and more rumors that it might be happening, but Barnes isn’t sure if that’s the best option for him as it stands right now.
“All of us in this class really have to consider it an option if that opportunity becomes available, but for right now I think I really want to go to college,” Barnes said.
Heading into the July live period, expect more teams to get involved with the five-star guard’s recruitment. Barnes is undoubtedly one of the best defenders in grassroots basketball right now and his length helps with the slash and drive to the hoop as well. For now, it looks like Barnes is taking in new offers as they come but is keeping his focus on finishing up his summer season strong.