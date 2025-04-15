2027 DT Elija Harmon Sees the Bigger Picture During Oregon Visit

Oregon continues building team identity, chemistry, and depth ahead of the first scrimmage of spring camp.
Today on the Sidewalk: Oregon’s NIL-era success shows culture wins over contracts in Dan Lanning’s locker room vision.
Oregon football builds identity ahead of first scrimmage with Dante Moore, A'Mauri Washington & Tony Tuioti guiding.
Today in Flock Talk: The House Settlement brings change, but roster cuts may leave college athletes behind.
Following the seventh practice of spring, we had a chance to hear from Tony Tuioti, A'Mauri Washington, and Dante Moore
Oregon continues building team identity, chemistry, and depth ahead of the first scrimmage of spring camp.
Today on the Sidewalk: Oregon’s NIL-era success shows culture wins over contracts in Dan Lanning’s locker room vision.
Oregon football builds identity ahead of first scrimmage with Dante Moore, A'Mauri Washington & Tony Tuioti guiding.