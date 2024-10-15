2027 QB talks Oregon visit following Michigan State game

Our photographer got plenty of good shots from the game this weekend. Enjoy!
To start a busy week, we went over freshman, sohpomore and junior film for a full scouting report on Tomuhini Topui.
Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns feels "truly wanted" at Oregon. Rivals caught up with Burns following his visit.
Adam Gorney breaks down defensive end Jahkeem Stewart's visit to Oregon and where things now stand in his recruitment.
Oregon picks up a flip from USC to move their recruiting class to the top of the nation for 2026.
Our photographer got plenty of good shots from the game this weekend. Enjoy!
To start a busy week, we went over freshman, sohpomore and junior film for a full scouting report on Tomuhini Topui.
Baylor LB commit Kaleb Burns feels "truly wanted" at Oregon. Rivals caught up with Burns following his visit.