Though Oregon head coach Dan Lanning likes to approach every game the same way, this week is obviously different because of the opponent and the rivalry atmosphere that comes with it.

That started on Tuesday during practice as the University of Washington fight song was played on repeat throughout practice to get his players conditioned to it -- and perhaps tired of it -- in the leadup to this matchup on Saturday between the No. 6 Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) and No. 25 Huskies (7-2, 4-2) in Autzen Stadium.

“When you listen to it on repeat a few times, it kind of sets the tone,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “I think it's probably just something that jogs your memory, gets you competitive during practice, gets your mind right.”

The veteran quarterback has as much experience as anyone on the roster playing in big spotlight rivalry games.

As a freshman at Auburn in 2019, he helped take down Alabama in a historic Iron Bowl matchup that came down to the very end, 48-45. Nix completed 15 of 30 passes for 173 yards and a TD (0 interceptions) and rushed for 44 yards and a score in that game.

He's been learning more and more about the Oregon-Washington rivalry this week.

"I've been hearing all throughout the locker room, there's a lot of guys born and raised here in Eugene or here in Oregon, that have told me a lot about it," Nix said. "So I enjoy hearing those kind of stories rather than kind of looking it up and getting the internet stories. I like getting the personal stories."

One of his offensive lineman, Ryan Walk, could tell the QB plenty about the rivalry as he is from Eugene and had it instilled early in him.

"I grew up, there's only one thing worse than a Beaver -- that's a Husky. That's what my dad taught me when I was young," Walk said. "It means a lot in the community to all the Duck fans. There's a lot of good memories watching the Ducks play the Huskies growing up. Like I said, it just means a lot to the community."

Even the younger Ducks and those from out of state are quickly embracing it, meanwhile.

“It’s another week, but it's just a little bit bigger,” said sophomore tight end Moliki Matavao, who is from Henderson, Nev. “We’re playing for the people before us, the teams before us and it’s going to be fun to put some dawgs down.”

That's also the kind of fiery response that is more likely to come from a younger player than a veteran who knows what not to say during these kind of weeks.

It was just last year that former Washington head coach Jimmy Lake made comments about Oregon not being on the same level academically as some of the schools the Huskies had played prior to the Ducks last season.

Those comments helped fire up the Ducks leading up to a road victory in Seattle, but Matavao's comments were tame by rivalry standards, and he wasn't alone.

Sophomore wide receiver Troy Franklin, who is from East Palo Alto, Calif., started out with a rather PC answer to questions about the rivalry, but changed his tune when asked about hearing that UW fight song at practice.

“It’s emphasized a lot. [Lanning] is definitely making sure everybody knows it’s a dubs down week,” Franklin said.

Here were our overall takeaways from Oregon's post-practice interviews Tuesday ...