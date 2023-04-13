After practice on Thursday, new offensive line coach A’Lique Terry spoke to the media for the first time since being hired, and the energy he brings to team was quite clear right off the bat.

Terry played offensive line at Wake Forest from 2014-2016 and spent two years on Oregon’s coaching staff as a graduate assistant, helping coach the offensive line with the likes of Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal.

After spending last year as an assistant defensive line coach with the Minnesota Vikings, Terry made the move back to “his dream school” to head the offensive line room.

“It sounds weird, but this was my dream school coming out of high school, too,” Terry said. “There’s not many places at all, if any, that’s like the University of Oregon. For me, it was a no-brainer.”

The 27-year-old coach spoke glowingly about Oregon throughout his time with reporters Thursday, but he hit on the recruiting note specifically that will rile up Ducks fans about his future with the team.

“I feel like a bunch of people in recruiting lie. There’s nothing to lie about. You literally come to this place, you can see how special it is,” Terry said. “It’s so much easier to recruit because it’s your dream school, and when you get here I’m going to show you even more reasons why it’ll be your dream school.”