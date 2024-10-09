Ajani Cornelius: "This is a big week, and we’re ready for it."

Cornelius, a key player in Oregon's offensive unit, noted the improvement the line has seen in terms of sacks and pressures. "I feel like our chemistry has definitely built," Cornelius said. "We got some guys moving around and just getting those reps in practice consistently. The gel and communication with everything we're dealing with has improved tremendously. It’s been really good to see it all come together."

EUGENE, Ore. — As the Oregon Ducks prepare for a high-stakes matchup against Ohio State this Saturday, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius emphasized the importance of chemistry, communication, and continued growth on the offensive line.

The Ducks' offensive line has made extra efforts to improve their communication with quarterback Dillon Gabriel. "Just increased emphasis, extra means, things like that," Cornelius said, reflecting on how the team has been working to enhance their overall cohesiveness.

Cornelius also shared his thoughts on playing alongside Marcus Harper, who he’s developed a close connection with. "I really like playing next to Marcus," Cornelius explained. "A lot of people don’t know, but Marcus hosted me on my official visit here, so he brought me in. We’ve always gotten along, and it’s been a pleasure playing next to him."

When asked if Harper was the reason Cornelius chose Oregon over Ohio State, Cornelius responded, "No, he's not the reason I came to Oregon, but he's a big part of me being here. I'm grateful to Marcus."

Cornelius recounted his decision to commit to Oregon, acknowledging that it came down to his gut feeling. "When I came here, just talking to Coach Lanning and the players, especially Marcus and the guys on the O-line, this place was clearly home for me."

As for the challenge posed by Ohio State’s talented edge rushers, Cornelius remained confident. "Just trusting our process, trusting our coaching, trusting our technique, and playing our game," he said. When asked if there were comparisons between Ohio State's edge rushers and past opponents, such as Michigan State’s defensive line, Cornelius dismissed the idea of direct comparisons. "I think every player is different, and I approach everybody differently. So I wouldn’t compare them to anybody."

Regarding Oregon's overall offensive line development, Cornelius praised his teammate Poncho for his versatility in adapting to both center and guard positions. "He’s here to do like a pro," Cornelius said. "Poncho is a tough kid, ready for anything. No matter what adversity he faces, we’ve all got his back, and we’ve all got each other’s backs."

As the offensive line continues to improve, Cornelius expressed a sense of growth and confidence. "Growth in any regard is good, so we’re happy to keep on growing and expect to continue to improve throughout the season."

Looking ahead to the high-energy atmosphere of a home game against Ohio State, Cornelius shared his excitement. "I’m definitely excited to compete," he said. "This is a big week, and we’re ready for it."



