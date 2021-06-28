Alabama LB T.J. Dudley picks Ducks

Oregon linebacker recruiting has been on fire under Mario Cristobal signing several blue-chippers at the position the last three years. On Monday they added another when Montgomery Catholic (Ala.) linebacker T.J. Dudley made his announcement.

"For the next three to four years, I will be attending the University of Oregon," he announced live in CBS Sports.



The 6-foot-3, 225-pound playmaker chose the Ducks over nearly three-dozen offers and a final three which also included Alabama and Central Florida.

Dudley becomes the tenth prospect to commit to the Oregon class of 2022 and the second linebacker, joining Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic star Emarrion Winston on coach Ken Wilson’s unit. His outstanding June 4th official visit to Eugene was a key to securing his commitment. Both Coach Cristobal and Coach Wilson met the Dudley's at the airport to begin the visit.

The Ducks’ recruitment of Dudley was a comeback story of sorts. In January he told Rivals.com analyst Chad Simmons "I have it pretty much narrowed down to Alabama and Clemson. It is most likely going to be one of those two schools. I am pretty set on that."

Dudley is rated as the No. 11 OLB in the nation and holds a four-star rating.