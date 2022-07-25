Alex Forsyth, DJ Johnson joining Dan Lanning at Pac-12 Media Day

The Pac-12 is set to host its 2022 media day this Friday in what has become one of the most anticipated media day events in years. The state of the conference remains in flux with USC and UCLA already headed to the the Big Ten in coming years, and that will surely be one of the topics that dominates the conversation this week at The Novo theater in Los Angeles when coaches and players from across the league get together.

Once Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff makes his remarks to open the day the rest of the morning and afternoon will belong to the players and coaches.

There have been plenty of changes around the conference since last season including multiple head coaching changes throughout the league including Oregon’s Dan Lanning who will be making his debut as a head coach this season after serving as Georgia’s defensive coordinator.

Lanning has already started to make his mark as a recruiter on the West Coast, and there is plenty of buzz about the Ducks heading into the upcoming season.

Monday, the conference announced each of the players that will be joining the 12 coaches this Friday at media day. Alongside Lanning will be senior offensive lineman Alex Forsyth and senior outside linebacker DJ Johnson.

The Ducks’ press conference will begin at 9:15 a.m. PT. Lanning’s press conference will be streamed by the Pac-12 Networks.

In addition to players and coaches having an opportunity to meet with media members from across the conference, the Pac-12 will release the preseason media poll and preseason all-conference selections.

The Ducks are expected to be one of the teams in contention for the top spot in the preseason poll ahead of its Friday release.

Here is a rundown of the players who will represent their respective teams this week in Los Angeles: Jedd Fisch, WR Jacob Cowing, S Christian Young (Arizona), Herm Edwards, OL LaDarius Henderson, LB Kyle Soelle (Arizona State), Justin Wilcox, OL Matthew Cindric, S Daniel Scott (Cal), Karl Dorrell, OG Casey Roddick, ILB Robert Barnes (Colorado), Jonathan Smith, TE Luke Musgrave, DB Alex Austin (Oregon State), David Shaw, QB Tanner McKee, CB Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford), Chip Kelly, OL Jon Gaines II, DB Stephan Blaylock (UCLA), Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams, LB Shane Lee (USC), Kyle Whittingham, QB Cameron Rising, CB Clark Phillips III (Utah), Kalen DeBoer, OL Jaxson Kirkland, DB Alex Cook (Washington), Jake Dickert, QB Cameron Ward, Edge Ron Stone Jr. (Washington State)

Friday’s event will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. with USC set to be the last team to take the floor for its press conference.