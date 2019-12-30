All-American Bowl: Five-star Kelee Ringo ready to end process
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The nation's second ranked corner and top player from Arizona gives a final review of his top schools before the big reveal at the All-American Bowl.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news