All-American Bowl: Takeaways from West Team on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – All-American Bowl practices continued Wednesday morning before a joint practice with the East team. We got to see more one-on-ones today, 7-on-7 and inside run periods.
Here are the West team takeaways from Wednesday’s practice.
*****
MORE FROM SAN ANTONIO: Gorney's Three-Point Stance from Day 2 | East takeaways on Day 2 | West takeaways on Day 2 | Grant Brix excited about opportunity | Gatlin Baer talks Michigan, Oregon | Jeremiah Smith is grateful recruitment is finished | Three-Point Stance | East takeaways from Day 1 | West takeaways from Day 1 | Gatlin Bair reacts to Michigan, Oregon bowl wins
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals100
TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter
*****
Aaron Flowers is one of the most impressive looking defensive backs here in San Antonio. Flowers (6-1, 185) is big but also a fluid athlete. He’s got good cover skills as well so he can play a variety of roles at the college level. Coach Dan Lanning got a good one out of Texas.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM
*****
Courtney Crutchfield is definitely a stock up player this week. The Missouri commitment was a standout performer during the first day of practices and didn’t disappoint on day two. He’s a really good route runner and displayed strong hands, too. He’s turning heads this week.
*****
Christian Bentancur will be fun to watch develop at Clemson. He committed to coach Dabo Swinney early back on Jan. 13, 2023. Bentancur was very productive in high school and it’s easy to see why. He runs good routes, uses his body well to catch passes and is polished as a receiving tight end.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM
*****
Gatlin Bair had flashes that show you why so many teams from coast to coast want to sign him. There were times on Wednesday where you see the explosiveness that match his blazing track times. Other times, he was adjusting to a different speed and skill he was seeing from the defensive backs in San Antonio.
If he puts it together at either Michigan or Oregon, he will be a problem for opposing defenses.
*****
Marquise Lightfoot dominated again. The Miami commitment has had himself a great week so far. He’s got a great frame (6-4, 225) to continue to add weight once he gets to Miami. The defender had some nice pass rush reps throughout the day.
Lightfoot is part of a great defensive line class heading to Miami. He hasn’t been talked about as much as some of his peers but no one will forget him after this week.