Analysis: Jeremiah Criddell commits to Oregon
David Berry •
Rivals.com
@RealDaveBerry
Rivals.com Video Producer
Adam Gorney breaks down four-star defensive back
Jeremiah Criddell
and his commitment to the Ducks.
