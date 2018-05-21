Ticker
football

Analysis: Jeremiah Criddell commits to Oregon

David Berry • Rivals.com
@RealDaveBerry
Rivals.com Video Producer

Adam Gorney breaks down four-star defensive back Jeremiah Criddell and his commitment to the Ducks.

