Join the Rivals community!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-04 13:08:07 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Analysis: Oregon lands four-star Mykael Wright
David Berry •
Rivals.com
@RealDaveBerry
Rivals.com Video Producer
Adam Gorney breaks down four-star defensive back Mykael Wright and his commitment to the Ducks.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}