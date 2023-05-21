From about two dozen scholarship offers down to a handful. The early list trim by IMG Academy star running back Anthony Rogers, a.k.a. "Turbo" as he is known at IMG and back home in the Montgomery, Alabama area, features heavy hitters throughout SEC country and beyond. The speedy all-purpose back, who has some hybrid slot receiver opportunities at the next level as well, is officially down to Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Florida and Oregon, he told Rivals. Turbo broke down each finalist and why they made the cut.



Florida: "I love the energy there. I like how they run their offense. They have a pretty good coaching staff. That place is just full of great energy!" Oregon: "I have a great relationship with the Running backs coach, coach (Carlos) Locklyn, who is from my home town. Their offense is a good fit for my game." Alabama: "I love the way they run the program. The players and coaches are all about their business. You have to work for and earn everything you get at 'Bama. That's what I like about them." Georgia: "I like how they run the program. They have a nice run game. Coach (Dell) McGee does a great job with the running backs." Auburn: "I have a great relationship with coach Cadillac Williams. They have a nice run game and a great fan base. Auburn is just an all around great atmosphere."