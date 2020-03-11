The 2020 recruiting class is in the rear-view mirror and 2021 is full steam ahead with many top programs getting a jump start with commitments.

Florida leads the way, and the Gators have been particularly aggressive with the 2021 group as 14 commitments have already come in.

Five-star defensive end Tyreak Sapp is the top prospect, and then Florida also has eight four-star commitments. The Gators also just landed a pledge this past weekend from three-star tight end Nick Elksnis, who had been committed to Penn State for months.

Florida is landing regional standouts, as all but two of its commitments are from the states of Florida and Georgia.

Coach Dan Mullen is doing an excellent job, but many others have also gotten a tremendous start to their 2021 recruiting classes.

Ohio State is in second place in the team rankings. The Buckeyes have 10 commitments, with five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer the headliner, along with eight four-stars. Clemson is in third place with defensive end Korey Foreman - the No. 1 player in the class - committed, along with eight four-stars.

Rounding out the top five are Notre Dame and North Carolina, two teams that usually have solid recruiting classes, but certainly not groups that routinely finish this high in the team rankings.

Six through 10 are Miami, Texas, Wisconsin, Iowa and Oregon. Georgia only has three commitments, but it has the only other five-star pledge in quarterback Brock Vandagriff. The Bulldogs find themselves at No. 12 nationally.