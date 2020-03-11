Ask Farrell: Which coach is off to strong start for 2021 cycle?
The 2020 recruiting class is in the rear-view mirror and 2021 is full steam ahead with many top programs getting a jump start with commitments.
Florida leads the way, and the Gators have been particularly aggressive with the 2021 group as 14 commitments have already come in.
Five-star defensive end Tyreak Sapp is the top prospect, and then Florida also has eight four-star commitments. The Gators also just landed a pledge this past weekend from three-star tight end Nick Elksnis, who had been committed to Penn State for months.
Florida is landing regional standouts, as all but two of its commitments are from the states of Florida and Georgia.
Coach Dan Mullen is doing an excellent job, but many others have also gotten a tremendous start to their 2021 recruiting classes.
Ohio State is in second place in the team rankings. The Buckeyes have 10 commitments, with five-star defensive end Jack Sawyer the headliner, along with eight four-stars. Clemson is in third place with defensive end Korey Foreman - the No. 1 player in the class - committed, along with eight four-stars.
Rounding out the top five are Notre Dame and North Carolina, two teams that usually have solid recruiting classes, but certainly not groups that routinely finish this high in the team rankings.
Six through 10 are Miami, Texas, Wisconsin, Iowa and Oregon. Georgia only has three commitments, but it has the only other five-star pledge in quarterback Brock Vandagriff. The Bulldogs find themselves at No. 12 nationally.
FARRELL'S TAKE
It is still very early in this recruiting cycle and so much will still happen, but we ask Rivals National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell to name one coach who has really started this cycle off with a bang and could continue it in the coming months leading up to signing day?
“UNC might not finish in the top 10 overall, but the Tar Heels will continue their momentum and have a very special class overall by their standards. I love what Mack Brown and his staff are doing, and there will be more big commitments this month and next. And down the stretch, keep an eye on them to close strong and pull some surprises if they have a good season on the field. With the attention quarterback Sam Howell will get this year, that should be a nice boost to recruiting.”