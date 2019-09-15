Vegas opened this game with a -34.5 line for the Ducks, and the result of this one came close to that expected outcome. What wasn’t close was the over/under as Oregon and Montana only combined for 38 points. Those that had money on the Ducks to win were probably given a roller coaster of a ride at the end as Sean Dollars broke free, but was caught from behind in a play that would have put the Ducks up by 39. Otherwise, the spread pretty much played out as predicted, and the game was a great chance for many second and third string players to get some field time.

Pre-Game

Making his first career start today at STUD linebacker, freshman @mase_funa47. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/OmOwznNROx — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 15, 2019

There wasn't too much exciting happening with the pre-game on this, but near game time, the Ducks announced that Mase Funa would be making his first career start. This was a cool moment for Mase, as though he will continue to split time this year, he isn't likely to relinquish the spot in future years. Mase came into the game with two sacks against Nevada, and looked to add to that total (more on that later). Payton Pritchard provided the announced starting line ups and save for butchering Issac Slade-Matautia's name, did a great job. The basketball team was later honored during the first quarter.

Ducks were once again without senior graduate transfer Juwan Johnson. Johnson is getting better from an injury, and at this point, holding him out is just precautionary, as he isn't needed until next week. I'd be surprised to not see him in action against Stanford, and if the Ducks were playing a conference foe, I would have been surprised to not see him in action tonight.

Ducks had a handful of big visitors on campus, but none bigger than 2021 5* defensive tackle JT Tuimoloau. Oregon will have a difficult battle on their hands to pull him away from Seattle, but this recruiting staff is one that is capable of winning those battles. Other major visitors included Bradyn Swinson (OV) and Dishawn Misa (2022). Also, Emarrion Winston (2022) made another visit, his second week in a row.

First Quarter

Oregon started the game off with the ball and wasted little time marching down the field, finishing their first drive with a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert to Jacob Breeland. This created a feeling inside Autzen that this would be an absolute blowout of a game, something that didn't really come to fruition. This was a really well placed ball, a throw you would expect from a future NFL quarterback.

.@Tdye15dbTroy with a third down sack to end another Montana drive. Oregon ball, less than five minutes to go in the first quarter. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/qn5Vz1kIf1 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 15, 2019

Oregon's defense didn't disappoint, with a couple big drive ending sacks in the first quarter. Included in those was Mase Funa's 3rd career sack, all over the last two games. The scary part is Funa is a true freshman and is likely to get better. Health willing, he will easily leave with the sack record at Oregon, he's just that good. Troy Dye helped Oregon get the ball back with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Breeland is wide open and Herbert hits him for their second TD connection of the game.#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/NwJs9LgQvM — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 15, 2019

After going three-and-out on the previous drive, Oregon's offense got back on track and Herbert once again found one of his favorite targets in Jacob Breeland for a wide open TD to give the Ducks a 14-0 lead. Herbert makes a ball that travels 30-35 yards look like a really easy throw.

Second Quarter

QB1 shakes loose, scrambles and hits Johnson on an 18-yard TD strike.



Herbert in the first half: 16-21, 189 yards, three TDs



📺 @Pac12Network#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/y6Srzn85F1 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 15, 2019

While the defense wasn't really allowing anything to happen, the offense began to sputter a bit, putting together some yards, but unable to finish drives. Oregon got the ball back with 54 seconds left on the clock and thanks to a couple big completions and a bonehead late hit by Montana, Oregon was set up on the 18 yard line with 19 seconds left in the half. That was all Herbert needed to bring up the above magical moment. Not only does Herbert perform his best Houdini act, but then he makes a freak ability throw on the move to where only Johnny Johnson III could catch the ball. Ridiculous ability on that escape and throw.

Third Quarter

Mykael Wright with the INT ➡️ Oregon ball early in the third quarter.



📺 @Pac12Network#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/Qf8sT5EIkH — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 15, 2019

Although Mykael Wright has been pushing for playing time against veteran Thomas Graham, it was an injury to Graham that gave Wright his first of likely many Duck highlights. Wright might also thank Verone McKinnley III for dropping a likely INT a couple plays before. This play shows amazing ability for a true freshman, and should put Duck fans at easy for the future of the position.

Herbert makes it 4️⃣ touchdown passes in the game, and his second to Johnson.



📺 @Pac12Network#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/OLLzG2g2mi — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 15, 2019

On the ensuing drive following the Wright interception, the Ducks went 56 yards capped off by a one yard TD pass to Johnny Johnson III, his second of the day. Johnny might have to share a bit of the TD with Josh Delgado who threw a block good enough that I could have scored that touchdown.

Between the Third and Fourth Quarters

The defense lost their shutout just moments before the end of the third quarter, but that wouldn't stop Troy Dye from living his best life, going off again during the traditional playing of Shout!

Fourth Quarter

Oregon answers with an eight-play, 85-yard drive capped by a 🔟-yard TD pass from Herbert to Redd.



📺@Pac12Network#GoDucks pic.twitter.com/MCiCvyPhF7 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 15, 2019

Giving up a field goal seemed to wake the offense for one more drive on the day. Oregon went back to what was working really well early and found Jaylon Redd on this bubble screen, with some good blocking Redd took care of the rest stretching for the end zone and the 35-3 lead. That would conclude the scoring in a much too long 4th quarter. With the game well in hand, both teams continued to throw the ball, with Oregon even electing to leave Herbert out there to nearly the end. With the late start of this one, it was a confusing move on many fronts to say the least.

Post-Game

The only QB in Oregon history to throw five TD passes in back-to-back games?



Justin Herbert. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/7DSfQaDg6s — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 15, 2019

In the end, Herbert has been a terror the last two games, going for 49 of 68 for 626 yards and 10 touchdowns (with no interceptions). The amazing part behind these numbers is that the Ducks continue to use a plethora of targets, finding eleven receivers in both of the last two games.

None of these gaudy numbers would be possible without the help of the defense, which has played at levels not common in Oregon football. Avalos and friends keep putting together solid game plans, and have the backups ready to contribute meaningful reps. Overall a solid win for the Ducks, with plenty of things to clean up.