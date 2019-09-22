The Ducks headed down to the farm as double-digit favorites against Stanford, and in the result, did not disappoint winning 21-6. Oregon's offense may not have been everything Duck fans were looking for, but the defense once again showed an elite level of execution. The offense did show flashes of brilliance, but also stretches of frustration. The defense is on an amazing streak of three straight games without a touchdown allowed, the first time this has been done since 1935. With a bye week coming up, Oregon will have gone the entire month of September without allowing a TD. Most importantly Oregon showed in Palo Alto that they can put in a similar effort on the road as at home, a major improvement from last year. They also got a little bit of revenge for last year's blowup against Stanford at home, and notched Herbert's first win against the Cardinal. Without further ado, we take a look at the best of social media from Oregon's opening conference road win.

Pre-Game

These couple of social media posts capture a little bit of the culture that Mario Cristobal and staff are installing at Oregon. Last year saw many excellent efforts at home, but some true struggles away from Autzen. The early returns this year are a much more confident team on the road (including "neutral" site), and a much more focused defense. Along with road issues, Oregon has had a Stanford problem as of late, but on Saturday a combination of talent, revenge, and execution would be all the Ducks needed to get that monkey off their back.

Game Highlights

Guessing there was something due to media rights that prevented Oregon Football from tweeting out the individual plays, but we'll start off with the overall highlights and break them down a bit more below. Here you can see some of the high level potential of the Oregon offense, which the fans would love to see more of. It should be noted that Stanford did play their style of ball and Oregon only had 54 offensive plays on the day.

First Quarter

Defense buckles down in the red zone and holds Stanford to a field goal.



QB1 and the offense coming out for their first drive.



Stanford 3, Oregon 0 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/zC6uFQVSZd — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 21, 2019

The first drive by Stanford probably caused some flashbacks for a number of Duck fans, a "here we go again" feeling with Stanford looking like Stanford. Stanford had four plays of 10 or more yards, including one greater than 20 vs. a defense that was leading the Pac-12 in preventing big plays. Once the defense clamped down, only allowing a field goal, there was likely a small sense of relief for Duck players and fans alike. Oregon's defense gives Oregon a chance to win every game they play.

Three-and-out for the defense.



It will be Oregon ball just shy of midfield with less than five minutes left in the first quarter.



Stanford 3, Oregon 0. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/SLc78x6Akq — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 21, 2019

After the offense couldn't get things going on their opening drive, the defense came back out and shut down the Stanford attack in three plays. The defensive effort set up Oregon with excellent field position. Oregon made quick work of the Stanford secondary going 55 yards in two plays as Jaylon Redd ran untouched into the end zone on a 36 yard route across the middle. Johnny Johnson III set it up with a big catch on the previous play, his first of three catches, all of which he took big hits on.

Second Quarter

10-of-12 for 155 yards and two touchdowns.



QB1 is in a groove early in this one.#GoDucks | https://t.co/5xBGn9pFUS pic.twitter.com/t3CFMp79Ji — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 22, 2019

If it felt like the second quarter went by quickly, it's because it did. Justin Herbert torched the Stanford defense in the first half, with one of his two incompletions coming thanks to a collision between Breeland and a ref. Stanford played Stanford ball, consuming 10 minutes on two drives that only went 23 and 30 yards, respectively.

✅Herbert To Breeland Connection



Oregon (-12.5) is up 14-3 on Stanford!pic.twitter.com/sGerhZTWLe — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 22, 2019

Pretty impressive ball placement from Justin Herbert here on the back shoulder throw for the TD. pic.twitter.com/98JivLhrl2 — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) September 22, 2019

Oregon made the most of their one true offensive possession in the second quarter, with the finishing touch being one of the most Stanford things the Ducks could do to the Cardinal. Oregon got a little moment of revenge for all the bigger tight end on a defensive back moments as Herbert threw one of the best (of his many great throws) to the back shoulder of Jacob Breeland, an NFL quality throw on which the defender had no chance.

Third Quarter

Stanford since going up 3-0:



3-&-out, punt

3-&-out, punt

8-&-out, punt

9-&-out, punt

6-&-out, punt

5-&-out, punt

3-&-out, pick

Down 18, kicks a FG



Stanford has crossed midfield twice, averaging 20 yards a drive. The Oregon defense might be the best unit in the Pac-12. — Avinash Kunnath (@avinashkunnath) September 22, 2019

If you love defense, the third quarter was for you. Oregon and Stanford combined for 66 yards on 24 plays, and 4 punts (Oregon had a fifth on the last drive that went into the 4th). How dominant was Oregon's defense, the drive chart above shows the beat down the Duck defense delivered before, during, and after the uneventful 3rd quarter.

Fourth Quarter

Nice pic of the pick by AP's Tony Avelar



Oregon safety Jevon Holland, center, intercepts a pass during the second half against Stanford @tonyavelar @oregonfootball @StanfordFball #CollegeFootball #Pac12FB



Updates at: https://t.co/tsa7tlRBsN pic.twitter.com/hpMp7ZfFEd — Chris Pietsch (@ChrisPietsch) September 22, 2019

Oregon's defense once again set up the Ducks with good field position, although they also picked up their first penalty of the day on the play. Jevon Holland picked off a pass around the 40 yard line that was influenced by the pass rush. After the play, the Ducks picked up an unsportsmanlike penalty that would put the ball back to midfield. This was Oregon's only forced turnover on the day (although they were close to a scoop and score before half). On the other hand, the Ducks were extremely fortunate not to turn it over, as they put the ball on the turf four times.

Justin Herbert with a 24 yard TD to Jacob Breeland! DB bit on the pump fake, left Breeland wide open! #Ducks pic.twitter.com/D6ZkL8QhCG — #BusinessAintBoomin (@ftbeard_17) September 22, 2019

The second tweet here shows the dagger play call (you can watch the first one again to admire the first Herbert to Breeland gem). Oregon tricks the Stanford defense with the fake wide receiver screen streak down the field to Jacob Breeland. The reason this play works so well is not only the earlier play calling, but also the selling of the play by Herbert. If you watch his action on the day, he sells the play by not turning to his target to the last moment and pump faking with the slight hop, sucking in the Stanford defense and leaving Breeland wide open for the score. Oregon had one more chance to put points on the board on offense, but ended up stalling and attempting a field goal. A bad snap continued the years of struggles on special teams in the place kicking department. It's been over ten years since Oregon has been reliable in that area, which is a true head scratcher.

Post Game

For the first time since 1935, Oregon's defense has gone three straight games without allowing a touchdown 💪 #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/SywdoRiwFG — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 22, 2019

In the end, all that matters is the W, and the Ducks got that thanks in no small part to what has been a historic run by the defense. Oregon hasn't allowed a touchdown in the last three games, and Stanford never looked like they were capable of reaching the end zone. Oregon will face their next defensive test at home against against a developing Cal offense, but still won't face a high octane offense until later.

Field vision. QB1 has now thrown for over 8,000 yards in his career. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/m58M5H6dPV — GoDucks (@GoDucks) September 22, 2019

Justin Herbert hit another milestone during the conference opening road win, going over the 8,000 yard mark in his Oregon career. Not bad for a three-star. Herbert is also on an amazing run without an interception and also holds the NCAA streak with 32 straight games with a TD throw. Justin is boasting a line of 96 of 129 for 1,127 yards, 14 TDs and no INT. He has been sacked 7 times, but a number of those have been on miscues by the offensive line/secondary blockers (RB/TE).

Jevon Holland shows up every week and balls at a high level. Even though Oregon has had their share of quality safeties, you might have to go back to Jarius Byrd or even Patrick Chung to find one that has contributed so early and often in their career. Holland is a true sophomore, complete package safety. He is fundamentally solid in pass protection and open field tackling. Holland already has two interceptions on the year, to go along with his five as a true freshman. Holland is second on the team in tackles with 21. It wouldn't surprise me to see Holland put up a similar career to Patrick Chung at the next level.

Think this one felt good for the players? After last years collapse, they took care of business on the road against a team that has caused the Ducks trouble. This captures a second of that happiness as Oregon earned this win and sent Stanford's David Shaw to his first three-game losing streak of his career.

Pac-12 After Dark

The 67-63 game-winner for UCLA 🐻



Candidate for game of the year. pic.twitter.com/HTvG9E58yC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2019

Updated Probability of Winning 2019 Football Title per @ESPN FPI (9/22)



1. Oregon, 57.7%

2. USC, 18.1%

3. Washington, 12.6%

4. Utah, 6.3%

5. UCLA, 1.3%

6. Cal, 1.2%

7. WSU, 1.0%

8. ASU, 0.7%

9. Arizona, 0.5%

10. Colorado, 0.4%

11. OSU, 0.0%

12. Stanford, 0.0% — SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) September 22, 2019