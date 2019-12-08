Oregon entered the game on Friday as a -6.5 point underdog, many predicting the Ducks would be manhandled by Utah and a good portion of them thinking it wouldn’t be close. Apparently, someone forgot to tell the Ducks about their impending doom. Much like the forecasted weather of torrential downpour and strong winds, the Utah storm never materialized, with the Ducks winning going away, 37-15. Utah did make it interesting in the 3rd quarter, but couldn’t overcome a 20-0 halftime hole, and a physical beating up front on both sides of the ball.

Pre-Game

As has been the standard, Oregon's media department has put together the pre-game hype video for each of the games. Although a portion of the fan base were still reeling from the loss to ASU and closer than expected Civil War, no one predicted the success that the Ducks would have this season and how very close they were to playing Friday for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. What can't be denied, Cristobal and staff have the Ducks on an upward trajectory.

Hours before kickoff, the conditions at Levi's Stadium were about perfect, save for a bit of a wind. The field was a very short cut, perfectly maintained (for this point of an NFL season) pitch that likely favored the Ducks (unless it got soaked). For all the beauty and quality of Levi's Stadium, the conference seems to definitely favor the TV audience over the fan experience, placing the kickoff around 5 pm on a Friday during Bay Area commute.

The exact moment Baby Yoda became Baby Scoda. pic.twitter.com/6TWMQUDrY5 — Kenny Koz 🦆🌹🌹🌹 (@KennyKozlowski) December 6, 2019

On December 4th, #Scoda was born. Baby Yoda was first introduced on the new show The Madalorian, and edits tweaking his appearance have become a popular thing. One Oregon fan took the opportunity to Duck out baby Yoda, and took Duck twitter by storm. Going viral, the image of baby Yoda in a Herbert jersey and Duck cap became the avatar of hundreds if not thousands of Duck followers. It was also a topic of discussion by the local media covering the game.

First Quarter

Bold strategy to not block one of the best edge rushers in the nation 🤔



Kayvon Thibodeaux with the huge punt block. pic.twitter.com/Pnd69MyJf4 — Elite College Football (@EliteCollege_FB) December 7, 2019

Just about everything was going right for the Ducks early on against Utah. A big fourth-down stop on the opening drive. A strong opening TD on offense, and although the Ducks couldn't finish their second drive after a three-and-out, they still found themselves up 10-0 in the first. Following another defensive stop, Kayvon Thibodeaux happened. How they leave him unaccounted for on special teams is mind-boggling, and had Kayvon been able to snag the bouncing ball off the blocked punt, he would have scooped and scored. Unfortunately, Oregon could not capitalize on this play.

Oregon's defense is showing up big early in the Pac-12 Championship 💪 pic.twitter.com/mBCVYyplXM — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2019

With Utah looking to get back into the game, Huntley made a terrible decision to launch the ball down the field into double coverage. Possibly not seeing the safety help over the top, Breeze happily took advantage, playing center field on the play. This was a major play to keep the momentum on Oregon's side, and only Huntley's third interception of the season.

Second Quarter

OREGON CAME TO PLAY!



Up 17-0 in the 2nd quarter of the Pac-12 Championship 💪 pic.twitter.com/60LHVVPNHD — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2019

This route is straight filth 🤧 pic.twitter.com/2YZNBnE3ha — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 7, 2019

The missed pickup on the punt and a few dropped balls kept this one closer than it could have been early, but there was no way Johnny Johnson would let this one hit the turf. After a ridiculous double move, Johnson ran free, with Herbert delivering a beautiful ball for a 45 yard touchdown, putting the Ducks up 17-0. This at best was a mental lapse by the defensive back, possibly forgetting that he had no safety help over the top.

Dipsy-do where it at....@johnnny_yamms got it....where u think it went!?!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/U11lzeLZpy — Brian Pfaff (@pfaff_brian) December 7, 2019

This drive only resulted in a field goal, to give the Ducks a 20-0 lead going into the half, but had to be one of the catches of the season. The adjustment by Johnny Johnson was special on this one, and is just another example of how far he has come in a year. Last year Johnson had numerous drops, but the light has come back on thanks to improved coaching at the receiver position. Johnson has always shown the ability, but now the mental side of the game is snapping in too, making him one of the Ducks main targets this year and next.

Third Quarter

Duck fans had to be feeling a bit of anxiety during a third quarter that saw Oregon give up 15 points and only score three. Oregon had to expect that Utah would make a push, pulling within one score heading to the fourth quarter, 23-15. Memories of not finishing in Dallas vs. Auburn had to be in the back of the minds of players and fans alike.

Fourth Quarter

With the Ducks back on their heels a bit, Shout! made its appearance at the most perfect time, possibly re-energizing the Ducks. Not only was the crowd into it, but the players were living it up on the sidelines as well. It would only be a couple minutes later that...

Oregon continues to hit the gas 🔥 pic.twitter.com/96bp3xslck — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2019

Bully ball by the @oregonfootball OL

Eyes on RG & RT pic.twitter.com/LYewlCIvta — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 7, 2019

On a huge third and one, Oregon's offensive line won the day. Against the #1 rushing defense, the OL put on a master clinic, springing CJ Verdell for a 70 yard TD run, all but finishing off Utah. This play had more pancakes than IHOP, highlighted by Dallas Warmack owning Utah's 335-pound First Team-All Conference DT Leki Fotu. This is the play that also locked down the MVP trophy for CJ Verdell, although he'll likely be buying dinner for his blockers this week.

Perfect coverage by Oregon LB Troy Dye. Manages to pull off the interception even with his clubbed hand. pic.twitter.com/6nIQ42MOz6 — Rob Paul (@RobPaulNFL) December 7, 2019

Utah, in desperation mode, made the mistake of throwing Troy Dye's way. Dye happily took the ball out of the air, club on his broken hand and all, setting up the Duck's final touchdown of the evening. Dye was one of the three stars of the defense on the night, but this game was won by the entire defense balling out all night.

Oregon now leads 37-15 over Utah!



CJ Verdell has 18 carries, 208 yards, and 3 TDs for the Ducks tonight! 😤🦆

pic.twitter.com/A3GdyFIV8e — Boom, It’s Football! (@BoomItsFBALL) December 7, 2019

CJ wasn't done, after Oregon got the ball back in great position, Verdell took one in from 31 out, locking down the MVP and putting a final nail in the coffin. Verdell would end the night with 208 yards and 3 TDs, totally destroying Utah's top ranked rush defense. Utah had only allowed a total of 675 yards and 3 TDs on the ground in their first 12 games. Oregon ended the night with 239 yards rushing.

MVP

Utah’s defense had absolutely NO ANSWER for CJ Verdell:



🦆 208 Rush yards

🦆 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/FORjwOhzcD — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 8, 2019

The Ducks were amazing on defense and special recognition has to go out to Troy Dye with a sack, interception, and six quarterback pressures, Kayvon Thibodeaux with 2.5 sacks and a blocked punt, and to Brady Breeze with 9 tackles and an interception. Friday the offense got it done along with the offense, and it mostly happened on the ground. Every team that played Utah well to this point had only done it through the air, but Oregon did it by winning at the line. CJ Verdell was a warrior and fought through contact all night long, but a big recognition has to go to the play of the Oregon offensive line.

Post-Game

This video is epic, because this is what the Oregon program is built on. Aaron Feld has lead a couple of years of work, which requires full buy in by the players. Friday, the players saw the big reward for all the hard work and "took the Pac". Flex Friday has been a mainstay, keeping the players motivated for all the work put in in the weight room.

Lots of happy faces down on the field, but some of those that felt it the most were those that suffered through the 4-8 season of 2016. Lamar Winston was one of those, and took full advantage, soaking in the moment. In the last moments of the game, Winston was yelling "four years" over and over. Along with his happiness, you see what makes this Oregon team special, these guys are brothers and have each other's back. Offense, defense, doesn't matter.

Mario Cristobal is pretty fired up. pic.twitter.com/xDzgrVehrs — Tyson Alger (@tysonalger) December 7, 2019

One of the enduring traits of Mario Cristobal is how real he keeps it with the fans, and that is built on a true appreciation for what they bring. The love from the coach to the fans is helping transition a fan base that was used to another brand of football. Cristobal is bringing a new mentality, and is definitely learning from his prior mistakes. With the future additions on the recruiting side, Oregon looks like they won't be slowing down any time soon.

Recruiting

While the players may have been able to head home, the first thing the coaches did was hit the recruiting trail. With early signing day less than two weeks away, Oregon is looking to get as many of their #6 ranked class signed as possible. There will be a handful of elite prospects to close on after the early session, but this staff has outworked other west coast programs from day one in the recruiting department.

Coach Joe in the building!!!🦆 pic.twitter.com/2yrykrSIHC — ⁶ † (@OfficialSwintt) December 7, 2019

Great Home visit with the Pack 12 Champions 🦆 #ScoDucks pic.twitter.com/aDRmWmOtQu — ⁶ † (@OfficialSwintt) December 8, 2019

So this just happened! Head Coach Mario Cristobal and Coach Andy Avalos stopped by to visit the night after winning PAC 12 Championship. Go Ducks! 🦆🌹 pic.twitter.com/nkIqHMML5r — Dannette Shipley (@ShipleyDannette) December 8, 2019

The hardest working coach in the business @jim_mastro ... out recruiting in Mississippi 12 hours after winning the PAC-12 Championship!! @trey_uno1 #ScoDucks #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/J8qqbYUjK4 — John Baker (@IrishFootball13) December 8, 2019

Rose Bowl

The 106th Rose Bowl Game will be a rematch of the 2012 Granddaddy of Them All, No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/OHz1yR6NI4 — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 8, 2019