The regional stops of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas are officially in the books so it's time for us to take a look back the top performers at each position from this year's events. Today, we examine the top quarterbacks who impressed at the regional stops and also earned their way to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas later this month.

Ryan Hilinski Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Los Angeles stop of the camp series is always loaded with talent, especially at the quarterback position. And at that event it was Hilinski who rose to the occasion and wowed, earning MVP honors over several other highly-ranked prospects. It was just the start of a great spring for Hilinski, whose recruitment took off whose rankings stock also saw quite a bump. The South Carolina commit entered the spring evaluation window as a three-star but will be ranked much higher by the time he arrives in Atlanta for the Five-Star Challenge.

Graham Mertz Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The long-time Wisconsin commit made the trip from his home in Kansas to the Columbus stop of the series and put on one of the best showings on the entire circuit. Mertz has ideal size for a pro-style quarterback and he continues to impress with his arm strength and accuracy. Mertz won MVP honors at his stop and will head into Atlanta in an effort to duplicate his MVP showing.

Sam Howell Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Howell is another prospect that has had a great 2018, picking up offers from some of college football’s best programs before eventually pledging to Florida State during the spring. Shortly after making his pledge to the 'Noles, Howell turned in a very impressive all-around performance at the Charlotte stop of the series, earning MVP honors as well as an invitation to the Five-Star Challenge on the spot. Howell was hand-picked by the coaching staff at Florida State to be the first major piece of the Willie Taggart era so Seminoles fans will have their attention turned to Atlanta to see him in action.

D.J. Uigalelei

One of the nation’s top prospects regardless of position in the 2020 class, Uigalelei would have walked away with MVP honors at the Los Angeles stop of the series if it weren’t for the performance of Hilinski. The five-star prospect has great size and impressive athleticism and is also a highly-regarded baseball prospect as well. With offers from major programs across the country, Uiagelelei will have his pick of schools when it comes time for him to make a decision.

Harrison Bailey Nick Lucero/Rivals.com