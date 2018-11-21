Ticker
2018-11-21

Bol Bol leads No. 21 Oregon to 83-72 win over Green Bay

A.J. Jacobson • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Bol Bol had 21 points and nine rebounds, Payton Pritchard added 18 points and No. 21 Oregon held off Green Bay 83-72 on Tuesday night.The Ducks (4-1) won the game at the foul line, making 33 of 42 ...

