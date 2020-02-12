This week in Bossi’s Best, national Analyst Eric Bossi continues to take a look at the best from the nation’s top 10 conferences. After looking at mid-season Coach of the Year candidates last week, it’s time to take a look at mid-season Player of the Year favorites today.

AAC: Jayden Gardner, East Carolina

Why him?: The AAC is a tough call and there are several players with solid cases for Player of the Year honors but no clearcut favorite. Even though the Pirates haven't had as much team success as they would like, Gardner has been an absolute load and a double double machine good for 20.4 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during league play. Everybody knows what the Pirates want to do, how they are going to try and do it and they still can’t stop him.

Jordan Nwora (AP Images)

ACC: Jordan Nwora, Louisville

Why him?: Louisville and Nwora entered the season with high expectations and for the most part they have lived up to them. Somehow, though, Nwora and the Cardinals are being mostly ignored in the national conversation. Nwora has been Louisville’s rock, is a great outside shooter and is putting together a season worthy of All-American discussion. Leading the ACC in scoring at 19 points per game, he gets the edge in a close one over Duke’s Vernon Carey.

ATLANTIC-10: Obi Toppin, Dayton

Why him?: Toppin isn’t just the favorite to win Player of the Year in the A-10, he’s among the frontrunners for the award nationally while averaging 19.7 points and 7.8 rebounds a game. The Flyers have proven themselves as one of the country’s best teams and Toppin has been dominant in everything that he does. A high flyer, he’s also one of the most entertaining player.



BIG 12: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

Why him?: The Big 12 is another conference where there are several worthy candidates. Jared Butler has been the best player for the nation’s top-ranked team, Baylor. Devon Dotson leads Kansas and the Big 12 in scoring, but my vote goes to Azubuike because he’s the most unique player and one of those guys where the stats -- 13 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game -- don’t tell the entire story. He’s dominant around the rim as a scorer, rebounder and rim protector and the Jayhawks are a totally different team with him on the floor.

Myles Powell (AP Images)

BIG EAST: Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Why him?: There are some studs in the Big East this season and what Marquette’s Markus Howard (27.4 PPG) has done as a scorer is special. I wouldn’t begrudge anybody for picking him as Player of the Year. However, given Seton Hall’s success as a team and its control of the conference, I’ve got to go with Powell here. He’s tough, he scores (21.9 PPG), he plays with a chip on his shoulder and the Pirates follow his leadership every step of the way.



BIG TEN: Luka Garza, Iowa

Why him?: The Big Ten has been as competitive from top to bottom as any conference in America but Garza is the pretty clearcut favorite here. One of the most improved players in American, the Iowa big man's 26.5 points per game in Big Ten play is tops by almost five points during league play and he’s top five in rebounding and 9.6 per game. The Hawkeyes have been a pleasant surprise this year and Garza isn’t just a Player of the Year candidate in the Big Ten, he’s one nationally.

MOUNTAIN WEST: Malachi Flynn, San Diego State

Why him?: It would be hard to argue for anybody other than Flynn in the Mountain West. He’s the best player on an Aztecs squad that remains undefeated and a favorite to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He looked like a major steal his first few years at Washington State and now as a junior, the transfer has emerged as a potential All-American and one of the college game’s best players regardless of conference while averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.

Payton Pritchard (AP Images)

PAC-12: Payton Pritchard, Oregon

Why him?: Is there a more reliable player in the Pac-12 during clutch situations than Pritchard? Heck, is there a more reliable player nationally with the game on the line than Pritchard? The Ducks' senior floor general lives for the big moment and normally delivers. Oregon is still working to make a group of transfers and young players consistent, but Pritchard is always reliable. He's averaging 19.5 points and 6.0 assists per game this season and has a chance to finish his career in Eugene with over 2,000 points and 700 assists.



SEC: Samir Doughty, Auburn

Why him?: There's no shortage of guys in the SEC who are putting together legit POY runs, but for my money Doughty gets the award due to his team's success. The most important returning piece from Auburn’s 2019 Final Four team, Daughty has stepped up to the challenge and led his team in scoring at 16 points per game. He's not always the most efficient, but he’s fearless in the face of pressure, likes the big moment and has helped Bruce Pearl and the Tigers to the top of the SEC.



WCC: Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga