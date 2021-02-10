DuckSportsAuthority - Breaking down the best WR classes in 2021

1. ALABAMA

Agiye Hall (Rivals.com)

Jacorey Brooks, Christian Leary or Agiye Hall could be the next great one from Florida, and stealing JoJo Earle from LSU late in the first signing period is almost unfair. Is it a surprise that Alabama is No. 1 at something once again?

*****

2. OKLAHOMA

Marion Williams (Rivals.com)

Mario Williams is a great grab from Florida, and keep an eye on Jalil Farooq as a down-the-road development guy. Add in Billy Bowman, who will likely play on offense, and the potential impact of Cody Jackson and you have a great group.

*****

3. LSU

Chris Hilton (Sam Spiegelman)

Combine the talent of Brian Thomas with Deion Smith, Chris Hilton and Malik Nabers and we have four different four-star receivers in this class, which is impressive.

*****

4. OREGON

Troy Franklin (TrojanSports.com)

Troy Franklin is a home-run hitter and the Ducks have good size from all over the country in this class. I like Isaiah Brevard and Dont'e Thornton Jr. as possession guys who can also dominate in the red zone.

*****

5. OHIO STATE

Emeka Egbuka (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Emeka Egbuka is the best receiver in the country and Marvin Harrison Jr. has those bloodlines. Jayden Ballard often gets overlooked and he has a great frame to fill out.

*****

6. CLEMSON

Beaux Collins (Rivals.com)