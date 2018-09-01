Oregon opened up the 2018 season with a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde performance. The first quarter was ugly, the second beautiful. They came out fired up after the half, but fell into a lull after Burmeister entered the game. In the end, Ducks won big, but have many details to work on.

Stat #1: Penalties - 3 for 35 yards

In 2017, Oregon ranked #129 (out of 129) in penalties, racking up 9.38 per game for an average of 122 yards. Mario Cristobal identified penalties as an area in need of major improvement and in the first game, the team delivered. Defensive back play was very good for most of the evening, and fundamental play took over where silly pass interference calls came up last season. Procedure penalties were almost non-existent and the only potentially drive killing flag (offensive PI) occurred during an eventual TD possession. Despite miscues elsewhere, Oregon did not shoot themselves in the foot against Bowling Green.

All six of Justin Herbert's touchdowns in tonight's win over Bowling Green. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/F9JObKuixP — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 2, 2018

Stat #2: 5 passing TD

Tonight, Justin Herbert set an Oregon record for number of touchdown passes in an opening game. More amazingly, he did so in a small number of completed passes, with half of his successful throws ending in six. Herbert also added on a TD on the ground, and fell victim to some bad drops by receivers early in the game. Receivers had a bit of trouble creating separation at other times in the game, but Herbert showed his NFL capabilities in dropping dimes into tight coverage. Herbert did end up with a couple of interceptions late while trying to force things to Jaylon Redd.

Stat #3: 6 running backs

Talk about “by committee,” Oregon played all six running backs today. Leading the pack in touches and yards was CJ Verdell with 13 carries for 51 yards. Only one running back found the end zone on the evening, Cyrus Habibi-Likio with a 5-yard rush to pay dirt on his only carry. One of the more shocking stats of the night was in the running backs having a long run of 15 yards. Justin Herbert ended up taking home the longest rush of the night at 37 yards. Surprisingly, Travis Dye and Darrian Felix both received more carries than starter Tony Brooks-James, and seemed to show a bit more success as well. This may bring into question the wisdom of using Brooks-James at kick return and then asking him to carry the rock in the next minutes.

HIGHLIGHT | The Ducks start the second half with a pick six! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/CDok3hwm16 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 2, 2018

Stat #4: Points off turnover – Ducks 21, Falcons 7

Despite ending up even in the turnover category (3 to 3), Oregon took full advantage of their opportunities. Every time the defense took away the ball, Oregon scored a touchdown. The defense took one in on the Ugo pick-six, and left another only 21 yards out for the offense to finish off. The Falcons only success came after a fumble off a punt right before the half, with the defense allowing the score from the 43-yard line.

Stat #5: Duck defensive drives, over 40 yards allowed – 5 of 17