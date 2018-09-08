Stat #1: Penalties – 5 for 55 yards

Ducks took a small step backwards from last week, picking up an extra 2 penalties for 20 more yards. Looking at the bigger picture, the Ducks have greatly improved, with their two game total (8-90) not even equaling their average per game last year (9-122). The worst mistake on the afternoon came on a roughing the quarterback on 3rd down incompletion, acting like a turnover, as the Ducks gave up a free set of downs on what should have been a punt.

HIGHLIGHT | Travis Dye turns on the jets from 49 yards out for his first career TD! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/a4imdKiOm0 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 8, 2018

Stat #2: Rushing - 266 yards rushing

Although Brooks-James has been the clear starter, backup has been a bit of a contest, but a clear frontrunner is making himself known. CJ Verdell joined Brooks-James in clearing 100 yards rushing, finishing with 106 yards on 11 carries with a TD. More impressively, Verdell hit 100 with 10 less carries than TBJ, who finished with 21 carries for 107 yards and 2 TDs. Travis Dye added to the fun with a 49-yard TD scamper and Cyrus Habibi-Likio found the end zone from short distance for the second week in a row.

Check out all four of Justin Herbert's TD passes in today's win. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/m7b1Ah7Sz7 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 8, 2018

Stat #3: Passing – 23-29 for 4 TDs

Burmeister ended up completing 3 for 3 in the game, leaving Herbert with a 20-26 line for 250 yards and 4 TDs. Looking back at the six incompletions, the Ducks receivers were responsible for half those with drops, and only one of the remaining three misses were due to truly off throws.

Stat #4: Defense – 2 drives over 25 yards allowed

Over the course of 13 drives, the Duck defense only broke twice during the game, allowing 14 points. Neither touchdown allowed on the day came against a first string safety, as Portland State TE Charlie Taumoepeau had a day with 5 catches for 125 yards and 2 TDs. There were a couple other lapses on the day, but overall Oregon only allowed 224 total yards on 56 plays. Portland State only gained 66 yards on the ground, a 1.7 yard per rush average.

Stat #5: TFL/Sacks – 9 for -38/4 for -27