Stat #1 – Penalties (1 for 15 yards)

At first glance, this was an amazing effort by the Ducks to only commit one penalty during the entire game. Can you recall a game better than this in the penalty department? Surely you can’t with going many years back. While it was only one penalty, what a massively costly one. Due to the current targeting rules, starting center Jake Hanson will be out for the first half of the upcoming Utah game. Despite the loss of Hanson, the Utah game may have become a better shot to take one on the road with the unfortunate injury news for Utes starting QB Hundley.

Stat #2 – Turnovers (+3 for 21 points)

In a game where Oregon’s offense often sputtered and the defense at times gave up way too much, turnovers became the Duck’s best friend (and special team play). Oregon had timely turnovers with Holland starting it off (pick in the red zone), Brooks-James with the recovered muff punt, and Hollins with a big strip and recover at the 7-yard line. Holland’s pick also turned into a TD the other way.

Stat #3 – 8 catches for 156 yards, 2 TD for Dillon Mitchell

Dillon Mitchell held true to his promise of being back, and once again went off. Mitchell marked up his 4th 100-yard game of the season, and 5th and 6th receiving TDs. One thing that helped the Ducks was a bit more activity from the other receivers, including an increased use of running back CJ Verdell in the passing game. Verdell grabbed 4 passes on 4 targets for 38 yards, mostly off bubble or running back screens. Breeland added a couple big catches for 61 yards, and Schooler, Redd, and Dye also contributed.

Stat #4 – 29 touches for CJ Verdell (25 rushes, 4 catches)

Talk about a workhorse performance, Verdell had 26 touches by the end of the first drive of the 3rd quarter. Verdell was banged up on the 26th touch, a long rush on the day of 16 yards, and only had a few touches afterwards. CJ was mostly held in check on the ground, only rushing for 90 yards on 25 attempts (3.6 ypc), but had a bigger effect in the passing game (4 catches for 38 yards), proving a tough tackle in space.

Stat #5 – 496 yards allowed