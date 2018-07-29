Can Crocker be the surprise in Oregon's receiver crackerjacks?
Even a 6-6, 240-pound future NFL first round draft choice quarterback needs targets. Somebody has to get open, be on the end of those defense-defying lasers. There are no heroic comebacks or dramatic upsets without reliable receivers to catch the ball.
The Ducks seem likely to employ a committee approach at running back in Royce Freeman's absence. It would be a major surprise if any of Jim Mastro's available tailbacks emerges as the kind of bell cow Rolls Royce proved to be over four seasons.
That puts more pressure on the receivers to pick up the offensive slack. They have to be a credible threat to prevent teams from stonewalling the running game.
Herbert can throw every type of dime, but someone has to be open to collect them.
After enrolling early and mysteriously leaving after one spring practice, Jalen Hall remains a solid "no update" from the Oregon coaches, a position Mario Cristobal repeated when asked at PAC-12 Media Day.
Last December, five promising receiver recruits decommitted after Willie Taggart bolted for FSU. The 2018 receiver class went from stellar to scrambling in a couple of weeks.
Hall looked like a coup until he flew the coop. That leaves Crocker, a 6-2, 170-pound 4-star from Inderkum High School in Sacramento, who chose Oregon over Oregon State, Nebraska, Alabama and UCLA among others..
The Ducks other 2018 signing, JJ Tucker of Harbor City, California, looks like a longer-term project. Coming out of high school he's a 3-star listed at 6-2, 168.
Just how much impact can a freshman pass catcher have in his first year? DSA cranked up the way back machine to calculate the contributions by some recent standout freshmen:
|Name/Season
|Catches
|Yds
|YPC
|TDs
|LG
|
Deanthony Thomas 2011
|
46
|
605
|
13.2
|
9
|
69 (TD)
|
Darren Carrrington 2014
|
37
|
704
|
19.0
|
4
|
64
|
Charles Nelson 2014
|
23
|
327
|
14.2
|
5
|
73
|
Bralon Addison 2012
|
22
|
243
|
11.0
|
3
|
55 (TD)
|
Johnny Johnson 2017
|
21
|
299
|
14.2
|
1
|
51
|
Josh Huff 2010
|
19
|
303
|
15.9
|
3
|
57
|
Jeff Maehl 2007
|
9
|
118
|
13.1
|
1
|
33
|
Samie Parker 2000
|
11
|
201
|
18.3
|
0
|
43
There's no use lamenting Warren Thompson, Tre'Shaun Harrison, Michael Ezeike, Braden Lenzy, or Miles Battle. They all decided to play for someone else.. And it's too bad 4-stars Jaron Waters, Lance Wilhoite, Josh Delgado, and Mycah Pittman can't miraculously reclassify to the 2018 season.
If the Ducks want a new receiving star to emerge this year, it has to be Crocker, unless Johnny Johnson, Brenden Schooler, Dillon Mitchell, Jaylon Redd, Daewood Davis or Demitri Burch make a dramatic leap in their development. Bryan Addison seems ticketed for safety at this point.
Crocker has a compelling personal story.
The Inderkum High School product has fly paper hands. At The Opening and other 7-on-7 events he wowed the crowd with acrobatic catches, skying at times and snatching the ball one-handed. Basketball was his first love growing up, and it shows in his leaping ability, superlative timing and body control. He uses a long wing span to great advantage, very dangerous in the open field.
Confident and explosive, he's the type of player who can make an immediate impression upon arrival, making big plays in practice. He's incredibly fluid and athletic, used to the spotlight, unbothered by it. The athletic ability and naturalness suggest he could have an immediate impact on the order of Darren Carrington, but to do so, he has to stand out early and make the most of his reps. He seems to be the type of player who relishes the one-on-one confrontations, cocky enough, in the right way, to make his mark early against Deommodore Lenoir, Thomas Graham and Haki Woods.
That's the way a new receiver earns his quarterback's trust.