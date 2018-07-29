Even a 6-6, 240-pound future NFL first round draft choice quarterback needs targets. Somebody has to get open, be on the end of those defense-defying lasers. There are no heroic comebacks or dramatic upsets without reliable receivers to catch the ball.

The Ducks seem likely to employ a committee approach at running back in Royce Freeman's absence. It would be a major surprise if any of Jim Mastro's available tailbacks emerges as the kind of bell cow Rolls Royce proved to be over four seasons.

That puts more pressure on the receivers to pick up the offensive slack. They have to be a credible threat to prevent teams from stonewalling the running game.

Herbert can throw every type of dime, but someone has to be open to collect them.

After enrolling early and mysteriously leaving after one spring practice, Jalen Hall remains a solid "no update" from the Oregon coaches, a position Mario Cristobal repeated when asked at PAC-12 Media Day.

Last December, five promising receiver recruits decommitted after Willie Taggart bolted for FSU. The 2018 receiver class went from stellar to scrambling in a couple of weeks.

Hall looked like a coup until he flew the coop. That leaves Crocker, a 6-2, 170-pound 4-star from Inderkum High School in Sacramento, who chose Oregon over Oregon State, Nebraska, Alabama and UCLA among others..

The Ducks other 2018 signing, JJ Tucker of Harbor City, California, looks like a longer-term project. Coming out of high school he's a 3-star listed at 6-2, 168.

Just how much impact can a freshman pass catcher have in his first year? DSA cranked up the way back machine to calculate the contributions by some recent standout freshmen: