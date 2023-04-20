The Ducks worked inside the Moshofsky Center on Thursday morning and the media got to view an extended period of practice, the highlight of which was watching linebackers and running backs test each other’s readiness in a man-on-man screen pass tackling drill.

It was clear after the first couple of reps (which included a Bucky Irving spin move that lost Harrison Taggart) that the running backs are far ahead of the linebackers at this point of spring camp.

Coach Dan Lanning was getting involved in the punt return drills by spraying water on Tez Johnson, Kris Hutson and Troy Franklin as they tried to haul in the soaring kicks.

After practice, running backs coach Carlos Locklyn spoke about how he coaches his group and what he expects from all of his guys.

“I don’t coach soft-ass cookies. If you’re a soft-ass cookie, you got to get away from around here. And they got a bakery for them, guess what it's called? The transfer portal,” Locklyn said. “When you come here, you’re going to fight, you’re going to earn everything.”

Earn they will, and last season’s one-two-punch of Irving and Noah Whittington are now teaching that to the younger backs.

"Those two, happy to have them, it's a blessing to have them, very talented kids, you're going to see some things out of both of them this year that we didn't use them last year that way -- they're capable of doing a lot of things," Locklyn said. "But my biggest [emphasis to] them is about being leaders -- not just vocal but showing the young guys how to do it, being on time, taking care of your body, studying. There are two great leaders in my room."