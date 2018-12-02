CHATSWORTH, Calif. - One of the top available guards in the 2019 class, Cassius Stanley is down to a final three schools: UCLA, Oregon and Kansas. Stanley says he isn't in any rush to make a decision and is currently weighing the pros and cons of each school with his family. Rivals.com caught up with the high-flying guard to get an update on where things stand with his final three schools and if there's any room for others to sneak in and get involved.