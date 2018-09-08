Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-08 08:08:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Challenge for the Ducks in Week 2: Finding their game faces

Tz1gn124sg2umw3okej5
Despite having a handful of on-the-money throws dropped last weekend, Justin Herbert kept the Ducks in focus by throwing five touchdown passes in a 58-24 win over Bowling Green.
Matt Kartozian - USA Today Sports
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Staff Writer

It's an old cliche of sports that coaches and sportswriters used to use: "We've got to put on our game face." Silly if taken literally, it just meant a team had to find the proper attutude and deme...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}