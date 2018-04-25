CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Quarterbacks are the focal points of most football teams. They’re analyzed, criticized and pored over ad nauseam. People love to debate their merits, and a handful of them will go in the first dozen picks on the upcoming NFL draft. It’s with all of that in mind, Rivals.com has decided to take a look back at five previous quarterback classes and check in on where the top five signal callers in each group are these days. We continue our series today with a look at the 2015 class. RELATED: Class of 2017 QBs | Class of 2016 QBs | Which programs can stake a claim as QBU?

Josh Rosen AP Images

Signed with: UCLA Since Signing Day: Rosen, who started at UCLA as a true freshman, will be one of the first players selected in this year’s NFL Draft following an impressive college career that included All-Pac 12 honors but not much team-based success. Rosen was a part of some mediocre Bruins squads but looked like one of the more polished passers in the country despite having little help. Most scouts agree that Rosen has a bright NFL future, which will get started in just a few days.

Deondre Francois AP Images

Signed with: Florida State Since Signing Day: Francois was one of the most buzzed-about freshmen in the country during a 2016 season that saw him lead FSU to an Orange Bowl appearance and victory. The 2016 ACC Rookie of the Year, Francois was injured last year’s opener and missed the entirety of a largely disappointing 2017 season. Healthy once again, the former four-star prospect now finds himself locked in a quarterback competition with James Blackman, who functioned as FSU’s starter in his absence. Expectations remain high for Francois, who flashed loads of talent as a freshman.

Blake Barnett AP Images

Signed with: Alabama Since Signing Day: Barnett hasn’t found significant playing time to this point in his career. He was briefly named the starter at Alabama headed into his redshirt freshman campaign but was quickly ousted by Jalen Hurts. Following the season, he announced his intention to transfer away from Tuscaloosa. Barnett eventually landed at Arizona State and functioned as a backup during his first season with the program. He will likely enter next season in the same role.

Travis Jonsen USA Today Sports

Signed with: Oregon Since Signing Day: Waller, who now goes by “Travis Jonsen”, never played a snap at Oregon and spent last season at Riverside (California) City College before landing at FCS Montana State. Jonsen will play for the Bobcats this fall but missed spring workouts after breaking his foot in a freak accident that, according to a MontanaSports.com report, involved him slipping on a patch of ice.

Brandon Wimbush AP Images