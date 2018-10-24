Chris Steele talks USC de-commitment: 'Literally anything is possible'
BELLFLOWER, Calif. -- As he walked off the practice field at St. John Bosco High School on Wednesday, 5-star cornerback Chris Steele opened up to TrojanSports.com about his de-commitment last week from USC and where he goes from here.
Steele, who was the Trojans' highest-ranked commit in this 2019 class, made the announcement on Twitter last Thursday and, needless to say, it's been an eventful week since.
“Very crazy. On a scale of 1-10, about a 9.5," he said.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news