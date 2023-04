When Christian Gonzalez transferred from Colorado to Oregon after the 2021 season, the Ducks hoped they were getting steady starter to plug a key hole while Gonzalez hoped to boost his draft stock under a bigger spotlight in Eugene.

Needless to say now, that pairing couldn't have worked out better for either side.

Gonzalez was drafted No. 17 overall in the first round of the NFL draft by the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

That makes it four straight years that Oregon has produced a first-round draft pick, but Gonzalez is the first Ducks cornerback -- or defensive back of any kind -- to go in the first round since Alex Molden went 11th overall in 1996. Only four Oregon defensive backs have ever been selected in the first round including Mario Clark (No. 18 | 1976) and Jim Smith (No. 12 | 1968).