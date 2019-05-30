News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-30 11:08:39 -0500') }} football Edit

CJ Williams could be next big thing in 2022 class

Owkufdbv2yuuopvquzyl
CJ Williams
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. - The Steve Clarkson Quarterback Retreat is a weekend for signal-callers but receivers show up to catch passes and CJ Williams stole the show.For a 2022 prospect, Williams...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}