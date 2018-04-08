While only St. John’s has offered, Wood told Rivals that the Red Storm, Oregon , South Carolina and Louisville have been the most active in the early portion of his recruitment.

“My jump shot and 3-pointer, just getting that more consistent, and my body, trying to get strength and everything correct,” he said.

One of the emerging names from the 2020 class, Elijah Wood is beginning to see his recruitment hit the next level as a handful of power conference programs have entered the picture.

St. John’s: “That was a real big deal to have coach Chris (Mullin) acknowledge me like a pro with an offer, that he could recognize my talent. That was really a blessing, and it just humbled me and put in my mind that I could do something special with basketball.”



Oregon: “They are an elite program. If they were to offer, it would be an honor. They saw me last summer but also once at an open gym. I don’t know a ton about them but I know that they get up and down, which is the stuff that I like, and I know that they have Bol Bol.”

South Carolina: ‘They haven’t offered yet but they have a really, really high interest in me. I really like the coaching staff and they have all been really good people. They talk to my father and my coaches. They send a lot of mail, all the time, about their program. I just really love the family atmosphere that they bring.”

Louisville: “That offer would be a big deal. It would be a blessing because it just means that all of the hard work and all of the hours are paying off and that I can get an education out of high school.”

Kentucky: “That visit was crazy, it was something to see. That was probably the best thing that I had ever seen in my life. I sat with the players and had meals with them. I could see what they did before the games that I could implement with me with how they warm up, how they play, and the atmosphere, it just made you feel elite when you walked in. They said that they have me in their system and that they are going to be watching me from here on out.”