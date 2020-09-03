Coaches rush to contact 2022 DE Jihaad Campbell
Defensive end Jihaad Campbell has seen his recruitment really take off over the last month or so. On the first day college coaches were allowed to reach out to prospects in the 2022 class, the standout from Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek was very busy fielding phone calls and answering messages from potential college coaches.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"I talked to Clemson, Pitt, Rutgers, Michigan State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, South Carolina, Michigan, West Virginia, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Virginia, Alabama, and Texas A&M," Campbell said. "I had in-depth conversations with Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama, Virginia, Oregon, Michigan State, Rutgers, Pitt, Penn State, and West Virginia.
"They were really excited to talk to me," he said. "They can’t wait to build relationships and for me to come up to their school.
"I'd like to hear from LSU and Ohio State because they're the other two that I’m really waiting for," said Campbell. "I like their programs and their environments."
RIVALS' REACTION...
It's hard for Campbell to narrow down his focus at this point because his offer list continues to expand with major programs. Clemson was a big offer for him but so was Michigan and Texas A&M. Teams like Alabama, Oregon, and many others are also getting a lot of his interest. Rutgers will be a big player for Campbell too because his former head coach is on the staff and the Scarlet Knights have a lot of connections to his school. At this point, Campbell is going to try to build relationships and take visits before he starts to really focus in on a smaller group of schools.