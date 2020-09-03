Defensive end Jihaad Campbell has seen his recruitment really take off over the last month or so. On the first day college coaches were allowed to reach out to prospects in the 2022 class, the standout from Sicklerville (N.J.) Timber Creek was very busy fielding phone calls and answering messages from potential college coaches.

"I talked to Clemson, Pitt, Rutgers, Michigan State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, South Carolina, Michigan, West Virginia, Oregon, Texas, Washington, Virginia, Alabama, and Texas A&M," Campbell said. "I had in-depth conversations with Clemson, South Carolina, Michigan, Texas A&M, Alabama, Virginia, Oregon, Michigan State, Rutgers, Pitt, Penn State, and West Virginia.

"They were really excited to talk to me," he said. "They can’t wait to build relationships and for me to come up to their school.

"I'd like to hear from LSU and Ohio State because they're the other two that I’m really waiting for," said Campbell. "I like their programs and their environments."