Joshua Kelley

MORE: QBs to watch for Week 13 | Rivals Fantasy Football Home MORE: YAHOO SPORTS FANTASY SPORTS HOME It is the championship week of fantasy football and this is for all the marbles. Here are five running backs to consider starting in your fantasy leagues, if you’re lucky enough to still be playing.

The Cavaliers have not beaten Virginia Tech since 2003 but they’re favored by four points early in the week and a big reason is because the Hokies’ defense has not been good this season. Last week, a moribund Miami offense put up 38 points and it averaged 5.2 yards per rush. That is great news to start Ellis this week since he’s leading Virginia with 868 rushing yards and eight scores. The two-headed running attack of Ellis and quarterback Bryce Perkins should move the ball against Virginia Tech’s struggling defense.

Two weeks ago I recommended Gallaspy in this space and it was an utter disappointment as NC State lost to Wake Forest but this past weekend I did it again and Gallaspy delivered with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score against Louisville on Saturday. He could have another big game against North Carolina, which gave up 300 passing yards but no passing TDs to Western Carolina this past weekend. The Wolfpack should move the ball easily up and down the field and Gallaspy should benefit.

Owned in only 42 percent of leagues, Kelley has emerged as UCLA’s go-to running back and he’s quickly shot up in fantasy points as well to No. 8 among players at his position. The Bruins’ game plan in their 34-27 win over USC on Saturday was simple - give Kelley the ball and let him run. He finished with 289 yards and two touchdowns on 40 carries. Yes, 40 carries. If UCLA hopes to move the ball against a tough Stanford defense it should be on the ground where the Cardinal give up 4.1 yards per touch. Either way, expect Kelley to have a full workload and he could be a steal in your fantasy league championship.

There was a glimmer of hope for Tennessee’s defense after stifling star running back Benny Snell and Kentucky’s offense a couple weeks back but then Missouri happened. The Tigers walked into Neyland Stadium, put up 50 points, 484 yards of offense and scored three rushing touchdowns. Vanderbilt’s offense isn’t nearly as explosive but Vaughn already has 976 rushing yards and 10 scores - and he’s owned in only 34 percent of leagues. Tennessee’s defense has been better but the Commodores could move the ball on the ground and through the air.