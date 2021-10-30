Colorado at Oregon: Top reasons to watch
The Oregon Ducks (6-1) hosts the Colorado Buffaloes (2-5) on Saturday with a 12:30pm kickoff at Autzen Stadium. While the Ducks are heavily favored this weekend, Duck Sports Authority staff has fou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news