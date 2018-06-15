“First off I want to thank my wonderful mom and dad for always sticking by my side, molding me to the man I am today. I want to thank my coaches, and Warren for believing in me and seeing my potential. I also want to thank my teammates who inspire me to be better every day.

Oregon added commitment No. 10 to their class of 2019 on Thursday when Arvada (Co.) Ralston Valley weakside defensive end Isaac Townsend made his announcement via social media.





“Also want to thank my brother Josh and my sister Kailey for being my biggest supporters, as well as all those who have come to watch me play. These talents I will be taking to Eugene, Oregon. It’s all about the Ducks.”

Townsend is the third defensive lineman to pledge to this class joining DE/OLB Mase Funa and DT Keyon Ware-Hudson. Seven of the Ducks’ ten commitments for this class have been on the defensive side of the ball.

The 6-foot-7, 235-pound athlete picked Oregon over ten other scholarship offers including Tennessee, Notre Dame and Nebraska. The Duck recruiting class is currently rated No. 11 in the nation following this latest commitment.