Commit Impact: Richard Wesley

With a ton of recruiting news flowing this week. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.
This week in the roundup: Oregon wraps spring ball, hits recruiting bumps, and celebrates a softball title.
Oregon makes strong push for Ryder Lyons and Joey O’Brien as key June visits shape pivotal 2026 recruiting momentum.
Rivals makes the case for both Georgia and Oregon to land five-star OT Jackson Cantwell.
Today in the War Room: We kick off our post-spring series with a deep dive into Oregon’s loaded wide receiver room.
