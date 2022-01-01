Commitment Analysis: Cole Martin commits to the University of Oregon

The #1 ranked Class of 2023 defensive player in the state of Arizona, has officially selected his college destination. Basha High School (Chandler, AZ) 4-Star Rivals100 cornerback Cole Martin, took to the podium on New Years Day in front of family, friends, coaches, and media members, to announce his verbal commitment to the University of Oregon.

"To go out there and really understand that Head Coach (Dan) Lanning, Coach (Kenny) Dillingham, Coach (Adrian) Klemm, and all of the other coaches up there, it's just an amazing combination that I just couldn't pass up," said Martin. "The opportunity to be able to play (for) them was something special to me and something that I didn't want to pass up on."

Martin's father and long-time college football DB's coach, Demetrice Martin, was brought on recently by new Oregon head coach, Dan Lanning, to be the next Duck's cornerback's coach. Cole Martin expressed his excitement and the opportunity to play for his dad in the future.

"He's always been in my corner," said Martin. "He's always been coaching me and always giving me advice...so to be able to play under him and train under him every single day, and really grow with him is going to be awesome. It's going to be something that I can't wait to do."