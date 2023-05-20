Commitment Breakdown: Four-star DE Xadavien Sims to Oregon
The No. 1 player in Oklahoma has made his decision, and he's set to leave the Mid-South region in favor of the Pacific Northwest.
Four-star Durant (Okla.) defensive end Xadavien Sims announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday. Sims opted for the Ducks over a top-five that also included Michigan State, Oklahoma, TCU, and Vanderbilt, with the Sooners especially making a strong push throughout the process.
In the end, Dan Lanning and the Pac-12 program won out for the top player in the Sooner State, winning a head-to-head battle over Brent Venables. Lanning and the Ducks have had some success in the region, particularly in Texas, and Sims is the latest in that development.
Xadavien Sims moved into Oklahoma for his junior season after beginning his prep career in the Lone Star State. The four-star is a well-built prospect with a good-looking frame at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds. He has shown the ability to play all over the defensive line, from the edge to sliding inside.
Sims plays with a lot of strength in the trenches, where's he able to win consistently at the point of attack. His track and field background, where he throws the shot put and discus, shows up on tape as he battles offensive linemen.
Furthermore, Sims features some athletic upside that can be tapped into even further on the next level. He has played tight end and linebacker, showcasing ability to play in space. The best is likely still ahead for the Rivals100 recruit.