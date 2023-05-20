The No. 1 player in Oklahoma has made his decision, and he's set to leave the Mid-South region in favor of the Pacific Northwest.

Four-star Durant (Okla.) defensive end Xadavien Sims announced his commitment to Oregon on Saturday. Sims opted for the Ducks over a top-five that also included Michigan State, Oklahoma, TCU, and Vanderbilt, with the Sooners especially making a strong push throughout the process.

In the end, Dan Lanning and the Pac-12 program won out for the top player in the Sooner State, winning a head-to-head battle over Brent Venables. Lanning and the Ducks have had some success in the region, particularly in Texas, and Sims is the latest in that development.

*****