Commitment Predictions: Cantwell, Johnson, Voss

Jackson Cantwell

Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith makes a trio of FutureCast predictions.

1. Jackson Cantwell to Oregon

When Cantwell moved his commitment date up to April 30 it was a signal that he was much closer to deciding his school choice than we anticipated. But when he only moved his Oregon official visit up to April 26-27 that was a great sign for the Ducks. Cantwell has a tremendous relationship with coach Dan Lanning and has told Rivals that Lanning is probably his favorite head coach. Lanning has deep ties to Missouri and went to high school in the Kansas City area. The entire staff has recruited Cantwell hard from the start and the Ducks are now a yearly national title contender. Pair all that with a world-class track program and I’ve got Cantwell announcing he’s a Duck on April 30.

2. Ohio State keeps four-star LB Cincere Johnson home

There are some elite programs after the Ohio native. Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and USC are all heavily involved for him and will get official visits. Johnson has visited these schools and others this spring but I’m placing an early FutureCast in favor of the in-state Buckeyes. Johnson is looking for development and elite linebacker production when thinking about his top schools. The Buckeyes offer that, are close to home and are coming off a national championship. Coach Ryan Day and his staff have recruited Johnson hard and it’s tough to see him turning the program down.

3. Roman Voss commits to Iowa