Commitment predictions for top five uncommitted 2023 TEs

Summer visits are taking shape and recruits are coming off the board all the time. Here is a recruiting breakdown of the top five uncommitted tight ends in 2023 as we continue a two-week series looking at each position.

Also a phenomenal baseball prospect, Robinson is a two-sport star who has rare size and athleticism that puts him in the five-star discussion. He just does not talk much about his recruitment at all although it feels like USC and Georgia are at the top and could be the two contenders heading into a decision. His dad played at Florida State and his mom was a swimmer at Florida but it looks like Lincoln Riley’s offense intrigues Robinson a lot and Georgia’s use of its tight ends - ahem, Brock Bowers - appeals to him a lot. Prediction: USC

*****

Ohio State, Stanford, Utah, BYU, Alabama and USC make up the top six for the four-star from Folsom, Calif., and Lyons’ recruitment could still go in many directions for numerous reasons. The Buckeyes have done a tremendous job developing tight ends but Ty Lockwood is already committed there. Alabama is Alabama. Lyons is of the Mormon faith so BYU and Utah have played a major role plus both programs have intrigued him for their success on the field. Playing in Los Angeles for Lincoln Riley is a major draw. But Stanford seems like it has the edge right now. Tight ends get the ball a lot in coach David Shaw’s offense and while location isn’t a huge factor it does help that it’s less than three hours away. Prediction: Stanford

*****

With 60 offers, Howard has plenty of options but the four-star has narrowed his list to four: Minnesota, Michigan, LSU and Miami. The month of June is going to be crucial as he will visit all four favorites and then he could be closer to a decision. Heading into his trips, the feeling is that the hometown Golden Gophers and Miami have the edge, but LSU and Michigan are definitely right there as well. Things should be more clear by July. Prediction: Minnesota

*****

Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, LSU and Ole Miss make up the top eight for the Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic four-star and important visits are coming up in early June to Alabama and Ohio State. Seeing those programs could be crucial in Williams’ recruitment but the guess is probably not. His connections to the Ducks - he’s had numerous family members play there - plus his location, plus the fact that Oregon is making him a top priority leads us to believe he’s headed to Eugene. Prediction: Oregon

*****