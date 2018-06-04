Commits of the Week: Every Power Five commit from May 28 - June 3
Some big names came off the board last week across the country, as Mykael Wright and 11 other four-stars made commitments. Wright is headed to Oregon. Here are all 33 commitments to Power Five programs from May 28 - June 3.
JACKETSONLINE.COM: Jackets land big-time B-back
GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM: Gamecocks land four-star DL from Tennessee
GOLDENBEARREPORT.COM: Cal adds commit from three-star LB
WILDCATREPORT.COM: Northwestern adds three-star Texas safety
BLUEWHITEILLUSTRATED.COM: Beamon commits to Penn State
HUSKERONLINE.COM: Huskers pick up huge commit from JUCO OT
GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM: Boykins commits to South Carolina
BLUEANDGOLD.COM: Alabama punter commits to Notre Dame
THEWOLVERINE.COM: Zach Carpenter goes Blue
TIGERBAIT.NET: Class of 2020 QB commits to LSU
CANESPORT.COM: Good commits after whirlwind recruitment
CANESPORT.COM: Miami commit is dream come true for Munoz
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Texas scores big commitment from elite playmaker
CYCLONEREPORT.COM: Addition of DE no Suttle move for Cyclones
SOONERSCOOP.COM: Wete breaks down his Oklahoma commit
BADGERBLITZ.COM: Three-star CB commits to Wisconsin
DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM: Four-star Valencia CB picks Ducks