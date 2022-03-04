Arizona edge rusher Elijah Rushing is not solely focused on the recruiting process right now since his is still in his sophomore year at Salpointe High School in Tucson. Yet, Rushing knows that it is something he has to keep up with as there are so many programs already making a push to earn his eventual commitment.

Back in January, the 2024 prospect decided to make trips to Oregon and Arizona giving him a close-up look at two of the programs that are expected to remain in play as he moves forward in the process. Arizona is just a couple miles away from his high school while it took a bit more effort to make the trek to Eugene.

Rushing’s older brother, Cruz, joined the Ducks as a preferred walk-on safety last month giving the four-star defensive end a clear connection to the program. Both Rushing boys made the trek visit to Oregon in January, and the younger of the two left with an offer to play for the new coaching staff led by Dan Lanning.

It was an important moment for the 6-foot-5 prospect, who is still grasping how important of a recruit he will be for the Ducks and many other teams across the country.

He has started to notice a difference on the field with his stock now sky high as an early priority fro several programs. Opponents tend to show something a little bit extra when lining up across from the defensive playmaker.

“When I got my first offer I already had it in my mind that I had a target on my back,” he said. “Now, with all this it’s only gotten larger. It’s something that I pay attention to, and I see it for what it is. Definitely at camps and in games they definitely let me hear about that like, ‘Oh, you’re supposed to be this or that.’

“It’s just performing the way I perform regardless of what they think or whatever anyone is talking about.”