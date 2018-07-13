CARTERSVILLE, Ga. -- Check back in here as we update the happenings from Under Armour on Friday. MORE UNDER ARMOUR: Evans: What I liked | Who coaches were watching



GREEN & MANNION DRAW A CROWD

Whenever the duo of Josh Green and Nico Mannion hit the hardwood, you better expect to see an onslaught of heavy hitting coaches at their game. For the third straight day, the bleachers were packed to see the five-star bunch with the West Coast Elite program. Their chemistry in the backcourt is second to none and it clearly shows in each contest that they pair up in. Not only are they talented prospects and two of the best in their respective classes, but they’re also unselfish playmakers that can be used in a variety of roles which reflects their strong set of intangibles and winning background. On Friday morning, in a close win, Arizona’s Sean Miller, Villanova’s Jay Wright, and Marquette’s Steve Wojciechowski were each in attendance, to go along with assistants from Oregon, UCLA, Duke, UNC, Michigan, Kansas and Villanova. Neither of the two are anywhere near a college commitment which makes it the perfect time for basketball’s goliaths to take a seat in enjoy the Green and Mannion show as the race remains wide open for either of the two's pledge.

NEW HEIGHTS BREEZES THROUGH THE MORNING

The New Heights 17-under unit went to work and in a quick fashion on Friday morning thanks to the work of its super talented core that is Precious Achiuwa and Lester Quinones. Achiuwa, a five-star forward in the 2019 class, is sensational whenever he is aggressive and unfortunately for his competition in Atlanta, he has been just that. Whether it is knifing his way through the defense with the powerful score or leading the break off of the defensive rebound, it has been attack, attack, attack all three days in Georgia. Pound for pound, there are not many as talented as Achiuwa in the 2019 class as St. Johns’ Chris Mullin and Georgetown’s Pat Ewing, along with an assistant from Pitt and Kansas were on hand. Alongside him is one of the more underrated wings in America, Lester Quinones. Too put it lightly, I just don’t get why practically all of the nation isn’t prioritizing him. He is a 6-foot-5 wing that can defend and make shots at a more than solid clip, a combo that is valued greatly in today’s game. Mullin, Ewing and Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard were on hand for Quinones, as was WVU and Maryland, as the Terps offered him last night.

CURTIS ENDS ON A HIGH NOTE