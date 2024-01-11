It didn't take long after word came down Wednesday that longtime Alabama head coach Nick Saban would be retiring after 17 seasons at the helm in Tuscaloosa to see Dan Lanning's name begin popping up as a likely replacement.

Then came various reports that the Oregon head coach was already meeting with the administration at Alabama, which includes Eugene native and current Crimson Tide athletic director Greg Byrne.

Duck Sports Authority's Scott Reed addressed those reports Wednesday evening, and by Thursday morning Lanning squashed the idea that he will be leading any program other than Oregon moving ahead this year.

In a video released through his X (formerly Twitter) account, the Ducks head coach provided a voiceover alongside video from a team meeting addressing the future.

In the video, Lanning says "I want to be here in Eugene as long as Eugene will have me. This place has everything I could possibly ever want."

In addition to the voiceover, text placed over the video read: "If you're scared your coach is leaving ... Then come play for us ... The Ducks aren't going anywhere ... And I'm not leaving."

Lanning will head into his third year leading Oregon with 22 wins under his belt against just five losses. The Ducks also have assembled the sixth-ranked recruiting class for 2024 that features 20 four-star recruits.

Oregon dominated then-No. 23 Liberty, 45-6, to win the Fiesta Bowl back on Jan. 1 securing a 12-win season, with the only two losses in 2023 coming against national runner-up Washington.

Lanning and his program have already reloaded many of the key positions, including quarterback where Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel will take the reins from Heisman Trophy finalist Bo Nix.

The Ducks have also been able to retain several key players from the 2023 roster who will play a vital role in 2024.

Oregon will open the season Aug. 31 at home against Idaho.