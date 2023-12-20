Every college football fan’s favorite day of the year. National Signing Day 2023 is officially over and for Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, it couldn’t have gone a whole lot better.

For starters, there wasn’t a single originally-committed player that flipped on a day that created the most chaos. With over 20 players in a class that ranks top 10 in the country, the loyalty really sticks out.

“I think it speaks to the consistency of our approach and ultimately you want to focus on the guys you get and not the guys you don’t,” Lanning said during Wednesday’s press conference. “We did a good job at identifying targets that fit our needs, and what we were looking for, but also fit our values of what we want in this program.”

The class wasn’t just good because of the quantity. It was also good because of the talent Lanning and his staff were able to bring in. The class ranks as the highest in program history with depth coming in at all levels of the field.

“It shows the staff and the program’s work that they’ve put forward and also the vision for the program and where we’re headed,” Lanning said. “The best way to enhance your team is to enhance your talent and then that goes into developing that talent. So when we have that we have a great chance to be successful here.”

There are too many players to speak about in a single press conference, but Lanning did his best to talk about a handful of key additions in this star-studded class.