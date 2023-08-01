Everybody is a little on edge these days within the Pac-12, or Pac-10, or ... well, you get the point.

With Colorado announcing last week it was leaving the conference for the Big 12, that raised more questions about the future of the league -- questions that started last summer when USC and UCLA announced their intentions to move to the Big Ten.

The Pac-12 is working toward a long-awaited media rights deal while rumors abound about more teams bolting to either the Big 12 or Big Ten.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning deflected earlier questions about the status of the league and the Ducks' future in it, but he couldn't bite his tongue when asked if he had a reaction to the Buffaloes' announced departure.

"Not a big reaction. I mean, I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. I don't remember. Do you remember them winning anything? I don't remember them winning anything," Lanning said.

Earlier, Lanning was asked why it makes sense for Oregon to remain in the Pac-12 moving forward.

"My focus is on this team. I'm worried about first camp practice, that's what I'm really focused on," he said. We get to play elite competition in this league. As long as we get to play great teams, that's what I'm excited for. I think that's really clear in this conference -- the teams were lined up against, we get to go against great guys. It's the year of the quarterback, we're going to get to face great ones every single week, but my focus is no further than Game 1 and really Practice 1."