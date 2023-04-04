After taking off a couple weeks for spring break, the Ducks regrouped on Tuesday for their third official spring practice and the rust showed, according to coach Dan Lanning.

“It was really good energy at times today, but it also felt like we’re a team that came back from two weeks where we weren’t doing as much active work,” he said. “A lot of mistakes to correct. Right now, spring ball is not about scheme -- it’s about playing ball, playing fast and figuring out who can play.”

While there weren’t any full-team get-togethers during the two-week gap between practices, coaching staffs always stay football-minded, so the “break” was merely just time off from team activities, as Lanning explained.

RELATED: Watch Dan Lanning's post-practice interview Tuesday

“I mean, coaches think about football nonstop. But just like everybody, [we] get the chance to charge our battery and there’s not usually a lot of time outside of that moment in the season,” Lanning said.

“You try to be organized going into break, have the ability to check-in, and continue to recruit while you’re on break, but spending some time with your family is really important to us.”

During the 10 minutes of practice the media watched, the Ducks mostly ran the standard position and special teams drills, but before that running back Bucky Irving drew attention by screaming passionately at his teammates to get them ready for the day’s work.

Something that stood out in contrast to what observers would have witnessed last season.

“I’d love to see it more, right? Bucky is a guy that I think our players respect,” Lanning said. “But when you’re a leader, there’s even more that’s expected. So when he brings it, it certainly makes our team better.”

The break also gave time for new additions to the roster to get acclimated to their new teammates, coaches and environment.

Ole Miss DB transfer Tysheem Johnson, three-star freshman LB Jerry Mixon, Division III QB transfer Matt Rush (Washington University in St. Louis), three-star freshman DB Solomon Davis and four-star freshman S Kodi Decambra all joined the team over the break.

Johnson in particular is a player that Ducks fans have high hopes for this year. The junior from Philadelphia spent two seasons at Ole Miss where he recorded 125 total tackles and 8 tackles for loss (25 games played) and showed that he’s able to play at different spots on the field.

"I don't think that we have to look at him exclusively as a nickel. I think he's a guy that has position flexibility that we can use at multiple positions, but he's a playmaker," Lanning said. "He plays with great effort, is a physical tackler, has blitz ability so I think all those things were really appealing."

The Ducks are back on the field Thursday as they look to rev up over the rest of this month before the spring game.

"I just told the players, when these guys get off the field everyone's going to want to go watch the film because they're eager, but the first thing they're going to pull up are the plays that they did really well. The challenge is go focus on the plays you didn't do well -- how do we fix those, right?" Lanning said. "It's not about the highlights. We can all put together a highlight. It's about the lowlights and how do we eliminate those. So looking for us not to make the same mistakes Thursday that we did today."